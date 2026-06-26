Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Acquired by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,053 shares of the social networking company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. RHL Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Niles Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $542.87 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $520.26 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $614.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $631.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $56.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.56 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 36.93%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Susquehanna raised Meta Platforms from a "positive" rating to a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $805.00 to $780.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $840.60.

View Our Latest Report on META

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,846 shares in the company, valued at $7,707,600. This represents a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 504 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.29, for a total transaction of $317,162.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,481,290.47. This trade represents a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 39,013 shares of company stock valued at $24,115,999 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.53% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Meta Platforms

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm said Meta will be the first major customer for its new data-center CPU, highlighting Meta’s role in the AI infrastructure buildout and reinforcing expectations that it can keep scaling AI capabilities. Article Title

Qualcomm said Meta will be the first major customer for its new data-center CPU, highlighting Meta’s role in the AI infrastructure buildout and reinforcing expectations that it can keep scaling AI capabilities. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to point to Meta’s AI push as a driver of top-line growth, with stronger ad engagement, user activity, and monetization potential helping the bullish long-term case. Article Title

Analysts continue to point to Meta’s AI push as a driver of top-line growth, with stronger ad engagement, user activity, and monetization potential helping the bullish long-term case. Positive Sentiment: Meta is also being highlighted as a favored AI stock by investors and hedge-fund watchers, which can support sentiment around the name. Article Title

Meta is also being highlighted as a favored AI stock by investors and hedge-fund watchers, which can support sentiment around the name. Neutral Sentiment: Facebook launched an AI companion app for creators, a product update that could help engagement over time but is not yet a clear near-term stock catalyst. Article Title

Facebook launched an AI companion app for creators, a product update that could help engagement over time but is not yet a clear near-term stock catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern remains centered on Meta’s heavy capital spending, with recent commentary noting that higher 2026 CapEx guidance is pressuring near-term cash flow even as revenue growth stays strong. Article Title

Investor concern remains centered on Meta’s heavy capital spending, with recent commentary noting that higher 2026 CapEx guidance is pressuring near-term cash flow even as revenue growth stays strong. Negative Sentiment: Meta is facing more scrutiny on governance and legal issues, including a lawsuit from a former executive and separate reporting around political and regulatory pressure, which can weigh on sentiment. Article Title

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

See Also

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