Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,911 shares of the social networking company's stock after selling 23,229 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.2% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $82,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 157,634 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $104,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 725 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 7,152 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.57, for a total value of $559,831.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 6,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,118.21. This represents a 11.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.00, for a total transaction of $386,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,949. This trade represents a 13.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 158,971 shares of company stock valued at $101,676,729 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.53% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $611.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $621.20 and a 200-day moving average of $638.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $520.26 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.67 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $56.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.56 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 32.84%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on META. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $815.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $800.00 price objective (down from $880.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $840.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

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About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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