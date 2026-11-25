Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,055 shares of the social networking company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.4% of Novare Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $19,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,163,430 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $67,560,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,467 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,038,035 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $12,036,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,494 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,836,063 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $7,230,426,000 after purchasing an additional 162,909 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 11,858,972 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $6,784,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,247,543 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $5,209,048,000 after purchasing an additional 583,056 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ META opened at $589.82 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $673.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $628.45. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $520.26 and a 12 month high of $779.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.86. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $64.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. Meta Platforms's revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.5250 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $750.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $826.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan Li sold 9,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.05, for a total transaction of $5,720,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,202,351.30. This trade represents a 41.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 27,474 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $777.44, for a total transaction of $21,359,386.56. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,540 shares of company stock worth $105,316,609. 13.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Meta Platforms

Investors following META have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: Meta says its Muse AI agent is helping Instagram’s ad business by improving advertiser conversions. Strong ad demand and AI-powered advertising tools may support revenue growth. How Meta is using Instagram to get an ad boost from its Muse personal AI agent

Meta says its Muse AI agent is helping Instagram’s ad business by improving advertiser conversions. Strong ad demand and AI-powered advertising tools may support revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: Meta paused its planned Class C share issuance amid shareholder litigation. The delay raises questions about financing the company’s growing AI investments and may add to concerns about spending and cash flow. Meta stock falls as Class C share delay raises questions over AI funding

Meta paused its planned Class C share issuance amid shareholder litigation. The delay raises questions about financing the company’s growing AI investments and may add to concerns about spending and cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Analysts have lowered price targets, including J.P. Morgan’s cut to $775 from $940 and Morgan Stanley’s reduction to $720 from $820. Such revisions can weigh on sentiment even where the firms retain positive ratings. Could Meta actually climb 30%?

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a global technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which connect people and help businesses reach audiences around the world. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and technologies through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software and services. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with its platforms providing tools for businesses to promote products and services.

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