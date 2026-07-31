Metallus Inc. $MTUS Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS - Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,523 shares of the company's stock after selling 70,314 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.58% of Metallus worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OpenArc Corporate Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metallus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,026,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Metallus during the 1st quarter valued at $6,146,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Metallus by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 963,671 shares of the company's stock worth $16,537,000 after acquiring an additional 319,465 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Metallus in the first quarter worth $3,887,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metallus by 51.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 655,372 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 221,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MTUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Metallus from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Metallus from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTUS

Metallus Stock Performance

MTUS opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $824.61 million, a PE ratio of 283.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The stock's fifty day moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average is $18.71. Metallus Inc. has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $21.74.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $238.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $303.47 million. Metallus had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 0.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Metallus Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metallus Company Profile

Metallus, Inc NYSE: MTUS is an industrial metals recycling and distribution company that acquires, processes and markets a wide array of ferrous and non-ferrous materials. Its product portfolio includes stainless steel, nickel alloys, aluminum and other specialty metals sourced from manufacturing scrap, obsolete products and post-consumer waste streams. Metallus provides services such as shredding, sorting, melting and baling, enabling its customers to optimize metal recovery and streamline supply chains.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the company operates processing facilities and distribution centers across the United States, facilitating efficient logistics and regional collection of metal grades.

Further Reading

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