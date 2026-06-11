Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,554 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC's holdings in American Tower were worth $7,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% during the third quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in American Tower by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of American Tower from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.20.

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American Tower Stock Up 0.9%

AMT opened at $192.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $89.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.90. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $165.08 and a twelve month high of $234.33. The company's 50-day moving average price is $180.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.80.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is presently 115.67%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total transaction of $73,856.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,505.94. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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