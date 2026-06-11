Metis Global Partners LLC Has $10.41 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,478 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 24,163 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $10,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after buying an additional 15,166,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,157,092 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,778,677,000 after buying an additional 583,832 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 59.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,397,751,000 after buying an additional 6,217,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108,452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,025,185,000 after buying an additional 97,624 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 47.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,000,689,000 after buying an additional 3,805,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $252.59 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $175.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.79. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $324.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. Raymond James Financial set a $235.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. HSBC set a $300.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Compass Point set a $190.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $218.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 310,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,607,462.20. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,161,486.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $430,501.23. The trade was a 72.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,060 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,772. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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