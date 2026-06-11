Metis Global Partners LLC Has $14.91 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,018 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,750 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of PG stock opened at $149.36 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $167.25. The company has a market capitalization of $347.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $1.0885 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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