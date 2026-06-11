Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 200,142 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 850.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 200,142 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.5% of Metis Global Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Metis Global Partners LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $20,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 1,024.5% in the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 47,330 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 43,121 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 620 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Netflix by 1,005.8% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 3,439 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 876.1% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 11,633.9% in the fourth quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,180 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 132,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $82.00 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $91.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.35. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. President Capital increased their target price on Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. New Street Research increased their target price on Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.39.

Get Our Latest Report on NFLX

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI reiterated a Buy rating and kept its $115 price target , citing upside from Netflix’s ad-supported tier and continued international expansion. Article Title

Evercore ISI reiterated a rating and kept its , citing upside from Netflix’s ad-supported tier and continued international expansion. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish notes highlighted growing ad revenue, strong cash flow, and the view that the recent pullback may offer a long-term buying opportunity for investors. Article Title

Several bullish notes highlighted growing ad revenue, strong cash flow, and the view that the recent pullback may offer a long-term buying opportunity for investors. Positive Sentiment: Netflix expanded its revamped mobile app across Asia and is increasing its focus on kids’ gaming, reinforcing growth initiatives beyond core streaming. Article Title

Netflix expanded its revamped mobile app across Asia and is increasing its focus on kids’ gaming, reinforcing growth initiatives beyond core streaming. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies lowered its price target to $110 from $128 but kept a Buy rating, suggesting the stock still has upside but with fewer immediate catalysts. Article Title

Jefferies lowered its price target to but kept a rating, suggesting the stock still has upside but with fewer immediate catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Netflix is also facing public scrutiny after Paramount Skydance accused it of interfering in the Warner Bros. Discovery deal, adding some competitive and regulatory noise around the stock. Article Title

Netflix is also facing public scrutiny after Paramount Skydance accused it of interfering in the Warner Bros. Discovery deal, adding some competitive and regulatory noise around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Another analyst cut the price target and said Netflix has limited near-term catalysts, reinforcing concerns that the stock may struggle to rebound quickly. Article Title

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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