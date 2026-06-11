Metis Global Partners LLC Reduces Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,279 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,368 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $17,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Phillip Securities boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $205.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $875,044,378.32. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,330,093.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 375,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,047,921.68. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $130.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.31, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.68 and a 52-week high of $207.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.11.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. Palantir Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

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About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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