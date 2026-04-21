MetLife, Inc. $MET Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET - Free Report) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,950 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 44,712 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 790.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MET shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on MetLife from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MetLife from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Evercore set a $96.00 price target on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a "moderate buy" rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on MetLife from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MetLife

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $77.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.74. The business's 50 day moving average is $73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.33 and a 12-month high of $83.85.

MetLife (NYSE:MET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.43 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 4.38%.MetLife's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc is a global provider of insurance, annuities and employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, the company offers a range of risk protection and retirement solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life insurance, group benefits, retirement products such as annuities, and supplemental health products including dental and disability coverage.

In addition to traditional life and group insurance, MetLife provides workplace benefits and voluntary products distributed through employer-sponsored programs.

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