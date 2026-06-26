Meyer Handelman Co. Buys 13,710 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,092 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. owned 0.07% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $10,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,353 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company's stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHKP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHKP

Insider Activity at Check Point Software Technologies

In other news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $3,507,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,242.24. The trade was a 86.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company's stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of CHKP opened at $122.84 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $112.23 and a 1 year high of $232.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.08. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 38.37%.The business had revenue of $668.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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