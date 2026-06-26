Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 48,400 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,240 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 48,400 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.'s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 692.3% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key NextEra Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on NextEra Energy to $117 from $111 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling continued upside potential and supporting bullish sentiment. Morgan Stanley price target update

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on NextEra Energy to $117 from $111 and reiterated an rating, signaling continued upside potential and supporting bullish sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary highlighted NextEra’s large capital plan through 2030, including investments in Florida Power & Light, renewables, and storage, which could drive steady long-term earnings growth. Strategic investments article

Analysts and market commentary highlighted NextEra’s large capital plan through 2030, including investments in Florida Power & Light, renewables, and storage, which could drive steady long-term earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Several articles tied NextEra to rising AI electricity demand, which reinforces the company’s role as a potential beneficiary of higher power needs from data centers and related infrastructure. AI boom energy trade article

Several articles tied NextEra to rising AI electricity demand, which reinforces the company’s role as a potential beneficiary of higher power needs from data centers and related infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage also focused on whether the stock still offers value after its strong one-year rally, suggesting investors are weighing growth prospects against a less attractive valuation. Valuation article

Recent coverage also focused on whether the stock still offers value after its strong one-year rally, suggesting investors are weighing growth prospects against a less attractive valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group Bank AG downgraded NextEra Energy from buy to hold , which could temper enthusiasm, but the move does not indicate a bearish stance. Downgrade reference

Erste Group Bank AG downgraded NextEra Energy from to , which could temper enthusiasm, but the move does not indicate a bearish stance. Neutral Sentiment: Investor interest remains elevated, and recent commentary noted the stock has been active despite broader market weakness. Recent stock movement article

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $87.68 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $89.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.20 and a 52 week high of $98.75. The stock has a market cap of $182.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Erste Group Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.86.

View Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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