MGO One Seven LLC Has $15.04 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,349 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 250.0% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in Mastercard by 50.0% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 66 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Daiwa Securities Group set a $610.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $631.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $657.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $500.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $506.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $534.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $480.50 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The company has a market cap of $446.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.58 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Mastercard's payout ratio is 20.14%.

Key Stories Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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