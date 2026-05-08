MGO One Seven LLC Has $15.72 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,230 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 5,081 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,781,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 140,429 shares of the retailer's stock worth $121,098,000 after purchasing an additional 27,625 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the retailer's stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 399,894 shares of the retailer's stock worth $370,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,106,319 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,024,042,000 after buying an additional 9,636 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total value of $732,204.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,139,485.42. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $1,012.06 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12-month low of $844.06 and a 12-month high of $1,067.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $998.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $951.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The retailer reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 2.99%.The company had revenue of $69.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Costco Wholesale's payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

More Costco Wholesale News

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Positive Sentiment: April sales beat expectations — Costco reported April net sales up ~13% year-over-year and positive comparable-store growth, a result analysts say shows resilient demand and helped lift the stock. Read More.

April sales beat expectations — Costco reported April net sales up ~13% year-over-year and positive comparable-store growth, a result analysts say shows resilient demand and helped lift the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Gas prices provided a near-term revenue boost — commentary and coverage attribute part of April’s sales gain to higher gasoline prices, which lift fuel revenue and store traffic. This is being cited as a key reason for the stock’s uptick. Read More.

Gas prices provided a near-term revenue boost — commentary and coverage attribute part of April’s sales gain to higher gasoline prices, which lift fuel revenue and store traffic. This is being cited as a key reason for the stock’s uptick. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains intact — Deutsche Bank nudged its price target higher and kept a Buy rating; Bank of America reiterated Buy and a high price target after the April results, which can sustain investor confidence. Read More.

Analyst support remains intact — Deutsche Bank nudged its price target higher and kept a Buy rating; Bank of America reiterated Buy and a high price target after the April results, which can sustain investor confidence. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Longer-term growth narrative highlighted — bullish commentary and price‑target pieces point to membership and digital-sales momentum as catalysts that could support further upside over the next 12 months. Read More.

Longer-term growth narrative highlighted — bullish commentary and price‑target pieces point to membership and digital-sales momentum as catalysts that could support further upside over the next 12 months. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Operational/customer experience tweaks — Costco is rolling changes (self-checkout adjustments industry-wide, bakery improvements) that may modestly affect store throughput and satisfaction but are unlikely to move the stock materially on their own. Read More.

Operational/customer experience tweaks — Costco is rolling changes (self-checkout adjustments industry-wide, bakery improvements) that may modestly affect store throughput and satisfaction but are unlikely to move the stock materially on their own. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Marketing and in-store activity — initiatives like GEN Korean BBQ roadshows and new gas-station openings support foot traffic and product discovery, incremental positives for sales execution. Read More.

Marketing and in-store activity — initiatives like GEN Korean BBQ roadshows and new gas-station openings support foot traffic and product discovery, incremental positives for sales execution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure — BJ’s Wholesale is expanding in North Texas, intensifying local competition versus Costco and Sam’s Club; investors should watch share dynamics in key markets. Read More.

Competitive pressure — BJ’s Wholesale is expanding in North Texas, intensifying local competition versus Costco and Sam’s Club; investors should watch share dynamics in key markets. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Industry headwinds flagged — Moody’s and other coverage note a tougher retail backdrop and muted consumer demand in 2026, which could pressure comps if the macro trend weakens. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,115.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $926.00 to $977.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,046.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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