MGO One Seven LLC Has $9.92 Million Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,170 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $9,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1,907.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,325,842,000 after buying an additional 2,048,792 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 170.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,175,729 shares of the company's stock worth $722,956,000 after acquiring an additional 740,339 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 1,300.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 647,791 shares of the company's stock valued at $423,377,000 after acquiring an additional 601,533 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 10,288.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 418,661 shares of the company's stock valued at $273,624,000 after acquiring an additional 414,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 66.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 944,567 shares of the company's stock worth $499,817,000 after purchasing an additional 375,677 shares during the period.

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GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $1,044.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $280.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.51. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $933.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $755.75. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.03 and a 1-year high of $1,181.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GEV. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. China Renaissance upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Argus set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,090.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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