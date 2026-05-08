MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 129,112 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 896.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,515 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 129,112 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $13,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 934.3% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,470 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,389,000 after buying an additional 80,820 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 855.4% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,217 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 36,903 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1,094.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 903.5% in the 4th quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,783 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $11,137,000 after buying an additional 106,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Loop Capital set a $104.00 price objective on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. New Street Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. China Renaissance increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $149.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

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Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $88.27 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $371.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. The trade was a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,458,944 shares of company stock worth $138,141,007. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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