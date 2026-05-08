MGO One Seven LLC Raises Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,547 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 169,572 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $41,907,000 after purchasing an additional 19,383 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 684.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 862,314 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $211,871,000 after purchasing an additional 752,411 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Analog Devices by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 350,692 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $95,802,000 after purchasing an additional 249,702 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 26.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,932 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,795,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Analog Devices from $291.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Analog Devices from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $370.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $408.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.68, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.96 and a 1-year high of $416.00. The company's fifty day moving average price is $344.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's payout ratio is presently 80.44%.

Key Headlines Impacting Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total transaction of $3,979,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 187,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $74,623,245.58. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total value of $1,515,922.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,321,434.80. This represents a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 24,199 shares of company stock worth $8,676,423 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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