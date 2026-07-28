M/I Homes, Inc. $MHO Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO - Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068,641 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 17,268 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.18% of M/I Homes worth $130,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 90.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1,090.5% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 500 shares of the construction company's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M/I Homes alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MHO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of M/I Homes from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Freedom Capital raised shares of M/I Homes to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on M/I Homes

M/I Homes Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of MHO opened at $148.75 on Tuesday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.78 and a fifty-two week high of $163.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 8.40.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc is a publicly traded residential homebuilder founded in 1976 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company designs, markets and constructs single-family homes and townhome communities across the United States, offering a range of floor plans with customizable design options. Its product portfolio includes starter homes, move-up homes and luxury models, as well as multi-family residences in urban and suburban infill locations.

In addition to its core homebuilding operations, M/I Homes provides mortgage, title and closing services through its in-house affiliate M/I Financial Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider M/I Homes, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and M/I Homes wasn't on the list.

While M/I Homes currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here