Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Holdings Raised by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $25,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Bayban acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 price target on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,268.93.

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Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $874.66 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $1,255.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $987.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $975.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $638.68.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total transaction of $43,357,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,933,763.78. This represents a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 164,179 shares of company stock worth $169,385,921 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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