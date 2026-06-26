Micron Technology, Inc. $MU is Decker Retirement Planning Inc.'s 3rd Largest Position

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,385 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for about 4.5% of Decker Retirement Planning Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Decker Retirement Planning Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 411.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $606,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,535 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1,340.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $805,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,169 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Micron Technology by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,989,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,424,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts: Sign Up

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $1,213.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $1,255.00. The firm's fifty day moving average is $803.70 and its 200 day moving average is $520.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 82.33%. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 60.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 2.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total transaction of $35,955,666.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 387,064 shares in the company, valued at $371,728,524.32. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron said customers have committed to about $22 billion in memory-chip purchases and signed long-term strategic agreements, improving visibility and reducing concerns about the usual boom-bust cycle.

Micron said customers have committed to about $22 billion in memory-chip purchases and signed long-term strategic agreements, improving visibility and reducing concerns about the usual boom-bust cycle. Positive Sentiment: Analysts across Wall Street raised price targets and reiterated bullish ratings, citing strong HBM and DRAM demand, tight supply, and better-than-expected margin expansion.

Analysts across Wall Street raised price targets and reiterated bullish ratings, citing strong HBM and DRAM demand, tight supply, and better-than-expected margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: The earnings report sparked a broader rally in semiconductor stocks globally, helping sentiment across the AI and memory space.

The earnings report sparked a broader rally in semiconductor stocks globally, helping sentiment across the AI and memory space. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s results also reignited the argument that AI infrastructure spending is creating a multi-year shortage in memory, which could support pricing power and earnings growth.

Micron’s results also reignited the argument that AI infrastructure spending is creating a multi-year shortage in memory, which could support pricing power and earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Micron declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, which is a routine capital-return update and not a major driver of the stock move.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 target price on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,228.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here