Micron Technology, Inc. $MU is PeakShares LLC's 9th Largest Position

PeakShares LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 119.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 1.7% of PeakShares LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. PeakShares LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,316,000. PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $61,306,000. Finally, Dara Capital US Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $2,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron’s AI memory demand remains strong, with analysts calling the company a key beneficiary of the AI infrastructure cycle and a proxy for continued AI spending.

Micron’s AI memory demand remains strong, with analysts calling the company a key beneficiary of the AI infrastructure cycle and a proxy for continued AI spending. Positive Sentiment: The company signed long-term automotive supply agreements with Qualcomm, Harman and other major suppliers, improving visibility and expanding its memory business into AI-enabled vehicles. Reuters: Micron signs deals with Qualcomm, others for AI-powered automobile chip components

The company signed long-term automotive supply agreements with Qualcomm, Harman and other major suppliers, improving visibility and expanding its memory business into AI-enabled vehicles. Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings commentary says Micron delivered standout quarterly results, reinforcing the company’s momentum and supporting bullish analyst sentiment.

Recent earnings commentary says Micron delivered standout quarterly results, reinforcing the company’s momentum and supporting bullish analyst sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain divided on how much upside is left, with some arguing the stock is still attractive relative to a range of earnings scenarios while others warn the move has become volatile.

Analysts remain divided on how much upside is left, with some arguing the stock is still attractive relative to a range of earnings scenarios while others warn the move has become volatile. Negative Sentiment: Micron is falling with the broader chip sector as investors worry about an AI trade pullback and locking in gains after a sharp run-up.

Micron is falling with the broader chip sector as investors worry about an AI trade pullback and locking in gains after a sharp run-up. Negative Sentiment: Rising concern over Chinese memory competition, especially CXMT’s planned large IPO, is pressuring sentiment around pricing and future market share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MU shares. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 target price on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,268.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Stock Down 5.6%

NASDAQ MU opened at $853.20 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,255.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business's 50-day moving average is $947.41 and its 200 day moving average is $598.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The business had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at $92,933,763.78. The trade was a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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