Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 19,277 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $24,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $606,873,000 after buying an additional 2,918,535 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1,340.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $805,148,000 after buying an additional 2,625,169 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,989,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,424,025,000 after buying an additional 1,965,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after buying an additional 1,954,644 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Erste Group Bank raised Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,268.93.

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Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Trading Down 8.0%

MU opened at $904.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $943.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $594.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $1,255.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.Micron Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total transaction of $32,761,375.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 355,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,140,232.16. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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