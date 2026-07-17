Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Bought by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 390.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises 0.9% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Enterprise Financial Services Corp's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayban purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $853.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $963.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $947.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $598.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,268.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,933,763.78. The trade was a 31.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron’s AI memory demand remains strong, with analysts calling the company a key beneficiary of the AI infrastructure cycle and a proxy for continued AI spending.

Micron’s AI memory demand remains strong, with analysts calling the company a key beneficiary of the AI infrastructure cycle and a proxy for continued AI spending. Positive Sentiment: The company signed long-term automotive supply agreements with Qualcomm, Harman and other major suppliers, improving visibility and expanding its memory business into AI-enabled vehicles. Reuters: Micron signs deals with Qualcomm, others for AI-powered automobile chip components

The company signed long-term automotive supply agreements with Qualcomm, Harman and other major suppliers, improving visibility and expanding its memory business into AI-enabled vehicles. Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings commentary says Micron delivered standout quarterly results, reinforcing the company’s momentum and supporting bullish analyst sentiment.

Recent earnings commentary says Micron delivered standout quarterly results, reinforcing the company’s momentum and supporting bullish analyst sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain divided on how much upside is left, with some arguing the stock is still attractive relative to a range of earnings scenarios while others warn the move has become volatile.

Analysts remain divided on how much upside is left, with some arguing the stock is still attractive relative to a range of earnings scenarios while others warn the move has become volatile. Negative Sentiment: Micron is falling with the broader chip sector as investors worry about an AI trade pullback and locking in gains after a sharp run-up.

Micron is falling with the broader chip sector as investors worry about an AI trade pullback and locking in gains after a sharp run-up. Negative Sentiment: Rising concern over Chinese memory competition, especially CXMT’s planned large IPO, is pressuring sentiment around pricing and future market share.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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