Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,992 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 456.4% during the 1st quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Marin Bay Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $527,000. Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology by 83.7% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Telligent Fund LP purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $4,054,000. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its position in Micron Technology by 3.5% in the first quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 50,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $16,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $959.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $958.06 and a 200 day moving average of $615.70. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,268.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at $92,933,763.78. This represents a 31.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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