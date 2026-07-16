Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Harmony Asset Management LLC

Harmony Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,846 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayban acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Micron Technology Trading Down 8.0%

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $904.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $943.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $594.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 1.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MU. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,268.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,933,763.78. This represents a 31.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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