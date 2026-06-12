Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,075,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises approximately 0.5% of Swiss National Bank's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.27% of Micron Technology worth $877,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 937,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $267,517,000 after purchasing an additional 49,367 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 11.7%

NASDAQ:MU opened at $995.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $665.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,089.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.Micron Technology's revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $400.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Micron Technology from $700.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $737.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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