Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Vicus Capital's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Bayban bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total value of $35,955,666.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 387,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at $371,728,524.32. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $1,145.28 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $1,255.00. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $830.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 61.55 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,263.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MU

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron’s latest results and guidance continue to highlight strong AI memory demand, with analysts pointing to pricing strength, tight supply, and multi-year customer contracts that improve visibility. Article Title

Micron’s latest results and guidance continue to highlight strong AI memory demand, with analysts pointing to pricing strength, tight supply, and multi-year customer contracts that improve visibility. Positive Sentiment: Several firms have lifted price targets on MU after the earnings beat, reflecting expectations for continued earnings growth and a prolonged memory supercycle. Article Title

Several firms have lifted price targets on MU after the earnings beat, reflecting expectations for continued earnings growth and a prolonged memory supercycle. Positive Sentiment: Commentary comparing Micron to “the new Nvidia” and calling it a top AI infrastructure stock is adding to bullish sentiment around the name. Article Title

Commentary comparing Micron to “the new Nvidia” and calling it a top AI infrastructure stock is adding to bullish sentiment around the name. Neutral Sentiment: Micron is also being mentioned as part of broader AI leadership rotation and sector momentum, which keeps the stock in focus even as traders reassess where the next leg of the AI trade goes. Article Title

Micron is also being mentioned as part of broader AI leadership rotation and sector momentum, which keeps the stock in focus even as traders reassess where the next leg of the AI trade goes. Negative Sentiment: Shares are facing pressure from reports that OpenAI may delay its public debut, while a separate class-action lawsuit accusing Micron and peers of price gouging has also weighed on sentiment. Article Title

Shares are facing pressure from reports that OpenAI may delay its public debut, while a separate class-action lawsuit accusing Micron and peers of price gouging has also weighed on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: New semiconductor spending plans in South Korea from Samsung and SK Hynix are being viewed as a longer-term competitive threat, adding a reason for investors to question how durable Micron’s pricing power will be. Article Title

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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