Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Sold by Eagle Wealth Advisors LLC

Eagle Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,390 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 6.3% of Eagle Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eagle Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 13.4% during the first quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the software giant's stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 12,107 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the software giant's stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

Get Microsoft alerts: Sign Up

Microsoft Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $385.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $349.20 and a 52-week high of $555.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $402.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $82.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Microsoft's payout ratio is 21.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total value of $7,145,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,928,792.23. This represents a 12.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.84, for a total value of $1,812,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,122,009.12. This represents a 8.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 23,762 shares of company stock worth $10,508,361 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Positive Sentiment: Argus lowered its price target on Microsoft but kept a buy rating, still implying roughly 32% upside from current levels. Benzinga / The Fly report on Argus price target cut

Argus lowered its price target on Microsoft but kept a rating, still implying roughly from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to point to Microsoft’s AI and Azure buildout as a long-term driver, with one piece arguing that AI data centers are effectively “pre-sold,” suggesting strong demand for Microsoft’s infrastructure spending. Article on AI spending returns

Analysts and market commentary continue to point to Microsoft’s AI and Azure buildout as a long-term driver, with one piece arguing that AI data centers are effectively “pre-sold,” suggesting strong demand for Microsoft’s infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: Microsoft’s recent earnings showed the company beat expectations on both revenue and EPS, reinforcing that the core business remains healthy despite the stock’s weak price action.

Microsoft’s recent earnings showed the company beat expectations on both revenue and EPS, reinforcing that the core business remains healthy despite the stock’s weak price action. Neutral Sentiment: Microsoft’s Xbox/gaming unit is facing restructuring under Asha Sharma, including layoffs and tough decisions about studio strategy, which adds uncertainty but could improve efficiency over time. FT article on Xbox changes

Microsoft’s Xbox/gaming unit is facing restructuring under Asha Sharma, including layoffs and tough decisions about studio strategy, which adds uncertainty but could improve efficiency over time. Neutral Sentiment: The Federal Reserve named Xbox CEO Asha Sharma to a jobs-and-productivity task force, keeping Microsoft in the policy conversation around AI and labor, but with no immediate financial impact. Yahoo Finance report on Fed task force

The Federal Reserve named Xbox CEO Asha Sharma to a jobs-and-productivity task force, keeping Microsoft in the policy conversation around AI and labor, but with no immediate financial impact. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms issued notices about a securities fraud class action tied to alleged AI/Copilot misrepresentations, increasing headline risk and investor caution. PR Newswire lawsuit notice

Multiple law firms issued notices about a tied to alleged AI/Copilot misrepresentations, increasing headline risk and investor caution. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Starbucks is building internal AI to replace some Microsoft software underscore a broader threat: customers may use AI to reduce reliance on Microsoft’s enterprise products, which could pressure future software revenue. MarketBeat Starbucks AI cost-cutting article

Reports that Starbucks is building internal AI to replace some Microsoft software underscore a broader threat: customers may use AI to reduce reliance on Microsoft’s enterprise products, which could pressure future software revenue. Negative Sentiment: Microsoft’s AI expansion is also drawing criticism over rising emissions and heavy capital spending, feeding worries that the company is paying more for growth while investors question the payback period. TechXplore emissions report

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Microsoft from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Microsoft to a "buy" rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Forty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $559.84.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Microsoft, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Microsoft wasn't on the list.

While Microsoft currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here