Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $144.69.

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Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, Director Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.55 per share, with a total value of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $141,405. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of MAA stock opened at $140.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.30 and a 1 year high of $153.93.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio is currently 185.45%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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