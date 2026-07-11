Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA Shares Sold by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,991 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 7,784 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV's holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAA. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $135.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.20. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $153.93.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $553.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 17.60%.Mid-America Apartment Communities's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio is currently 185.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "sector underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $143.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MAA

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.55 per share, for a total transaction of $141,405.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $141,405. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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