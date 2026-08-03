Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,121 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 16,929 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,100.0% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, Director Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $128.55 per share, for a total transaction of $141,405.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $141,405. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of MAA stock opened at $132.80 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.30 and a 1-year high of $149.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 178.95%.

Trending Headlines about Mid-America Apartment Communities

Here are the key news stories impacting Mid-America Apartment Communities this week:

Positive Sentiment: MAA forecast 2026 core AFFO of $7.38 to $7.62 per share, with the midpoint slightly above the FactSet consensus of $7.42. Improving lease trends and a steady development pipeline suggest operations may be stabilizing. 2026 Core AFFO Guidance

MAA forecast 2026 core AFFO of $7.38 to $7.62 per share, with the midpoint slightly above the FactSet consensus of $7.42. Improving lease trends and a steady development pipeline suggest operations may be stabilizing. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased, while the company’s development pipeline and leasing commentary provide longer-term support for growth. Q2 Core FFO and Revenue Report

Second-quarter revenue increased, while the company’s development pipeline and leasing commentary provide longer-term support for growth. Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler lowered its price target from $143 to $140 and maintained a “neutral” rating. The revised target still implies moderate upside from the reference price, but the cut signals limited near-term conviction. Piper Sandler Price Target Update

Piper Sandler lowered its price target from $143 to $140 and maintained a “neutral” rating. The revised target still implies moderate upside from the reference price, but the cut signals limited near-term conviction. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter core FFO was reported at $2.08 per share, below the $2.15 earned a year earlier. Reports also indicated that same-store NOI declined, reflecting pressure on apartment operating performance. Q2 FFO and Same-Store NOI Report

Second-quarter core FFO was reported at $2.08 per share, below the $2.15 earned a year earlier. Reports also indicated that same-store NOI declined, reflecting pressure on apartment operating performance. Negative Sentiment: The combination of declining FFO, lower same-store NOI guidance and cautious analyst commentary is keeping pressure on MAA, despite management’s expectation that leasing conditions will improve. MAA Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MAA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $145.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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