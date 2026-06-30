Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,833 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 7,431 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC's holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 54,116 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 524.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 512,086 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $62,536,000 after purchasing an additional 430,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolve Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $140.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm's 50-day moving average is $131.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.83. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $153.93.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "sector underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $144.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $88,683.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $557,667.83. This trade represents a 13.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.55 per share, for a total transaction of $141,405.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $141,405. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,039 shares of company stock worth $129,594 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

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