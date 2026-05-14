Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA Shares Sold by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al cut its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,867 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned 0.10% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $16,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,390 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $129.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.30 and a 1-year high of $163.63. The company's fifty day moving average is $126.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $553.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $555.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $88,683.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $557,667.83. This trade represents a 13.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,039 shares of company stock valued at $129,594. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $147.78.

Read Our Latest Report on MAA

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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