Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA Stake Raised by EMG Holdings L.P.

EMG Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,800 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities makes up approximately 1.1% of EMG Holdings L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. EMG Holdings L.P.'s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,603,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,597,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 621.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,208,081 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $168,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,525 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,129.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 738,065 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $102,525,000 after acquiring an additional 715,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,030,848 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $282,105,000 after acquiring an additional 474,989 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Mid-America Apartment Communities

Here are the key news stories impacting Mid-America Apartment Communities this week:

Positive Sentiment: MAA reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $555 million, up about 1% year over year, while quarterly EPS of $2.08 was above the reported analyst consensus. MAA Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

MAA reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $555 million, up about 1% year over year, while quarterly EPS of $2.08 was above the reported analyst consensus. Positive Sentiment: Management cited improving lease trends and maintained a development pipeline, suggesting that operating conditions may stabilize despite current same-store pressure. Mid-America Apartment Q2 FFO Misses Estimates as Same-Store NOI Falls

Management cited improving lease trends and maintained a development pipeline, suggesting that operating conditions may stabilize despite current same-store pressure. Neutral Sentiment: MAA now expects 2026 core AFFO per share of $7.38 to $7.62, compared with FactSet consensus of $7.42. The midpoint is modestly above consensus, but the range indicates limited upside at the low end. MAA 2026 Core AFFO Outlook

MAA now expects 2026 core AFFO per share of $7.38 to $7.62, compared with FactSet consensus of $7.42. The midpoint is modestly above consensus, but the range indicates limited upside at the low end. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter core FFO was $2.08 per share, down from $2.15 a year earlier; reports characterized the result as either in line with consensus or below estimates, depending on the measure used. Same-store NOI also declined, highlighting weaker property-level fundamentals. Mid-America Apartment Communities Q2 Core FFO Declines

Second-quarter core FFO was $2.08 per share, down from $2.15 a year earlier; reports characterized the result as either in line with consensus or below estimates, depending on the measure used. Same-store NOI also declined, highlighting weaker property-level fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter 2026 EPS guidance of $2.04 to $2.16 has a midpoint of $2.10, only roughly in line with the $2.10 consensus and below expectations at the lower end. Full-year EPS guidance of $8.41 to $8.65 also brackets, rather than clearly exceeds, the $8.50 consensus. MAA Updates 2026 Same-Store NOI Guidance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "sector underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $145.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MAA

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, Director Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.55 per share, for a total transaction of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,405. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $133.15 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.30 and a 1-year high of $149.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.22 and a 200-day moving average of $131.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 18.17%.The business had revenue of $553.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $555.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio is presently 185.45%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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