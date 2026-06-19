MidFirst Bank Buys Shares of 7,045 BlackRock $BLK

MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,045 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $7,541,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birchbrook Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts: Sign Up

BlackRock News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

BlackRock Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:BLK opened at $1,051.51 on Friday. BlackRock has a one year low of $917.39 and a one year high of $1,219.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,046.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,051.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.40 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 24.40%.The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.64 earnings per share. BlackRock's quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 52.8 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $5.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. BlackRock's payout ratio is currently 57.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total value of $35,613,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at $242,168,583.80. This represents a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total transaction of $9,233,627.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 210,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $222,082,527.60. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,220.00 to $1,140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,351.00 to $1,199.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,235.00 to $1,270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,368.00 to $1,393.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,264.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on BLK

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BlackRock, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BlackRock wasn't on the list.

While BlackRock currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here