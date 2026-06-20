MidFirst Bank Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,858 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

Get AbbVie alerts: Sign Up

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1%

AbbVie stock opened at $216.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.76. The company has a market capitalization of $382.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.73 and a 52 week high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. AbbVie's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is presently 340.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.43.

View Our Latest Report on ABBV

Key Headlines Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AbbVie, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AbbVie wasn't on the list.

While AbbVie currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here