MidFirst Bank Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,858 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,238,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.
AbbVie Stock Up 0.1%
AbbVie stock opened at $216.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.76. The company has a market capitalization of $382.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.73 and a 52 week high of $244.81.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. AbbVie's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is presently 340.89%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.43.
View Our Latest Report on ABBV
Key Headlines Impacting AbbVie
Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AbbVie is reportedly close to buying Apogee Therapeutics for about $10.9 billion, a move that could strengthen its eczema and inflammatory-disease pipeline and support longer-term growth. AbbVie nears $11 billion deal for Apogee Therapeutics, FT reports
- Positive Sentiment: AbbVie’s recent pipeline momentum, including SKINVIVE approval and promising CLL trial results, reinforces confidence in its R&D engine and diversification beyond core immunology drugs. AbbVie (ABBV) Lands New SKINVIVE Approval As CLL Trial Results Impress
- Neutral Sentiment: AbbVie announced a quarterly dividend of $1.73 per share, underscoring its strong cash generation and shareholder-return profile. AbbVie Declares Quarterly Dividend
- Neutral Sentiment: AbbVie is also highlighting its oncology strategy at ASCO 2026, but this is more of a long-term strategic update than an immediate stock catalyst. ASCO 2026: AbbVie on ADCs, chemotherapy, and the future of oncology
- Negative Sentiment: AbbVie’s shares had recently been under pressure as the market moved higher, reflecting some near-term investor caution before the acquisition news. AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
- Negative Sentiment: AbbVie is facing ongoing litigation risk after HHS asked a court to dismiss its suit over drug-discount patients, which could create headline overhang. HHS Asks Court to Toss AbbVie Suit Over Drug Discount Patients
AbbVie Profile
(Free Report
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AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.
AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.
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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
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