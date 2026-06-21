MidFirst Bank Takes $66.45 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 386,777 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $66,446,000. NVIDIA comprises about 5.2% of MidFirst Bank's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $184,911,111,000 after buying an additional 11,451,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $109,446,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,244,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,181,484 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $34,909,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,678 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $210.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $142.03 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total transaction of $109,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,406,861,658.93. This trade represents a 7.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,016,125 shares of company stock valued at $224,582,565 in the last ninety days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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