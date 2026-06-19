MidFirst Bank Takes Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,590 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $4,317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $99,234.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,332,446.96. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $175.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.94. American Tower Corporation has a 52-week low of $165.08 and a 52-week high of $234.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is presently 115.67%.

About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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