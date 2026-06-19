MidFirst Bank Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,958 shares of the footwear maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Philip Mccartney sold 17,398 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $803,439.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,453,681.94. This trade represents a 24.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 11,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.44 per share, with a total value of $499,985.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 55,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,340.56. This trade represents a 27.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders purchased 64,441 shares of company stock worth $2,734,204. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. China Renaissance cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $74.60 to $50.30 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $45.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NKE opened at $45.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business's fifty day moving average price is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.35 and a 52 week high of $80.17.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%.The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. NIKE's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.61%.

Key NIKE News

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Positive Sentiment: NIKE is getting a lift from renewed investor attention and momentum after recently outperforming the broader market, with shares rising as traders reassess the stock’s value after a steep multi-year selloff. Article Title

NIKE is getting a lift from renewed investor attention and momentum after recently outperforming the broader market, with shares rising as traders reassess the stock’s value after a steep multi-year selloff. Positive Sentiment: The company continues to benefit from high-profile brand exposure tied to the World Cup and strong merchandise activity, which could support sales and marketing momentum if it translates into better demand. Article Title

The company continues to benefit from high-profile brand exposure tied to the World Cup and strong merchandise activity, which could support sales and marketing momentum if it translates into better demand. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary is highlighting NIKE’s elevated dividend yield and “fair value” case after the stock’s long pullback, which may be attracting value-oriented investors. Article Title

Some commentary is highlighting NIKE’s elevated dividend yield and “fair value” case after the stock’s long pullback, which may be attracting value-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: NIKE announced that board member John Rogers, Jr. will retire after the September 2026 annual meeting and then serve as a strategic advisor; the move appears orderly and not disruptive, so it is unlikely to be a major stock driver. Article Title

NIKE announced that board member John Rogers, Jr. will retire after the September 2026 annual meeting and then serve as a strategic advisor; the move appears orderly and not disruptive, so it is unlikely to be a major stock driver. Neutral Sentiment: Investor chatter remains mixed, with articles noting NIKE’s turnaround pressure, upcoming earnings later this month, and a consensus Hold rating from analysts. Article Title

NIKE Company Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

Featured Articles

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