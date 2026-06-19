MidFirst Bank Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 108,668 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $10,857,000. Charles Schwab accounts for about 0.8% of MidFirst Bank's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookwood Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 34.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 296,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,298,000 after buying an additional 75,820 shares during the last quarter. Juno Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,591,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 407,179 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $40,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,437,222 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $344,410,000 after acquiring an additional 396,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Argus set a $108.00 price objective on Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $116.00.

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Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $794,100.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,600. The trade was a 21.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 3.0%

Charles Schwab stock opened at $91.69 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.96 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $90.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.31. The stock has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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