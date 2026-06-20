Midway Capital Research & Management Invests $3.34 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Midway Capital Research & Management acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,311 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,339,000. Analog Devices accounts for 3.3% of Midway Capital Research & Management's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,610,000 after buying an additional 12,276 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 60,169 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total transaction of $573,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 120,175 shares in the company, valued at $48,169,745.25. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total value of $411,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,951,227.05. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 101,442 shares of company stock valued at $40,422,954 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $474.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Argus set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $432.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $434.46 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $401.55 and its 200-day moving average is $340.66. The firm has a market cap of $211.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.37 and a 52-week high of $439.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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