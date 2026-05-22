Midwest Financial Partners Investments Inc. Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Midwest Financial Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,931 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 145.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 18.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,920 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Honeywell International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $247.83.

View Our Latest Report on HON

Honeywell International Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $223.80 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.76 and a 12-month high of $248.18. The stock has a market cap of $141.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business's 50 day moving average is $223.86 and its 200-day moving average is $216.46.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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