Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Decreases Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,155 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,235 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,385,317 shares of the company's stock worth $18,198,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,200,265 shares of the company's stock worth $9,599,882,000 after purchasing an additional 805,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $5,149,641,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,415,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,984,281,000 after buying an additional 616,297 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total transaction of $190,752.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,757,108.80. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,562,180. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "underperform" rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $190.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.0%

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $133.76 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.37 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The firm has a market cap of $320.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.56. The business's 50-day moving average price is $132.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.76.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

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