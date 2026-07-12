Midwest Trust Co Has $17.88 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Midwest Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL - Free Report) by 1,700.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,975 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 153,925 shares during the quarter. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in Aflac were worth $17,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In related news, major shareholder Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 63,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $7,441,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 51,169,435 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,044,133,662.20. The trade was a 0.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 744,916 shares of company stock worth $87,118,632. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,482. The company has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $116.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.28. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $96.95 and a 52 week high of $122.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Aflac's revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Aflac's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho set a $112.00 price target on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore raised shares of Aflac from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $114.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on AFL

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated (American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus) is a provider of supplemental insurance products designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket health care and living expenses. The company underwrites a range of individual and group policies that typically pay cash benefits directly to insureds when covered events occur, enabling greater financial flexibility for medical treatment, hospital stays, critical illness, and related costs. Aflac's product mix includes supplemental health insurance, life insurance and other specialty coverages intended to complement primary medical plans.

Founded in the mid-20th century and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac distributes its products through a combination of employer-sponsored programs, independent brokers and agents, and direct marketing.

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