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Midwest Trust Co Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Alphabet logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Midwest Trust Co increased its Alphabet stake by 4.6% in the first quarter, buying 16,976 more shares and bringing its total holding to 384,549 shares worth about $110.3 million.
  • Alphabet reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $5.11 versus estimates of $2.68 and revenue of $109.9 billion, topping expectations and rising 21.8% year over year.
  • Analysts remain bullish on GOOG, with a consensus “Buy” rating and an average price target of $378.53, though the stock still faces regulatory overhang from the EU and Swiss scrutiny.
  • Interested in Alphabet? Here are five stocks we like better.

Midwest Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,549 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Midwest Trust Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in Alphabet were worth $110,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. KeyCorp set a $445.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $378.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $370.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $368.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.31. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.50 and a 52-week high of $404.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The firm's revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 6.71%.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total transaction of $153,432.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,345,358.56. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,481 shares in the company, valued at $545,941.03. This represents a 41.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,415 shares of company stock worth $7,672,279. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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