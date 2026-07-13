Midwest Trust Co Purchases 11,141 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Midwest Trust Co raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,010 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,141 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $9,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $5,149,641,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock worth $18,471,648,000 after buying an additional 6,777,771 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 917.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 6,585,630 shares of the company's stock worth $1,170,596,000 after buying an additional 5,938,343 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,449.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,272,601 shares of the company's stock valued at $937,205,000 after buying an additional 4,932,364 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,814,879,000 after buying an additional 4,373,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 55,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,520. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,535.68. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock valued at $150,247,785. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $190.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $126.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $303.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.46, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.56. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $132.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.06. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.37 and a twelve month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here