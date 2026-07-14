Midwest Trust Co Reduces Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Midwest Trust Co trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,305 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 8,770 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,694,790 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $893,511,000 after buying an additional 88,526 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Get S&P Global alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $565.00 to $555.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $560.00 to $510.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised S&P Global to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $532.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $438.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $419.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $381.61 and a 12 month high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is 24.56%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider S&P Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and S&P Global wasn't on the list.

While S&P Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here