Midwest Trust Co Sells 128,246 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Midwest Trust Co reduced its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,654 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 128,246 shares during the quarter. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7,176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 274,375 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $15,406,000 after buying an additional 129,066 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Chipotle Mexican Grill News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $55.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.97.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 49.64%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.59.

Read Our Latest Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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