Midwest Trust Co Sells 2,727 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Midwest Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,319 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 2,727 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.9% of Midwest Trust Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in Tesla were worth $69,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $364.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $406.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of TSLA traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $407.76. 33,333,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,504,768. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.82 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $410.46 and a 200-day moving average of $409.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 374.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here