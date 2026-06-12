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MIdWestOne Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Written by MarketBeat
June 12, 2026
Broadcom logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • MIdWestOne Financial Group cut its Broadcom stake by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, selling 1,917 shares and leaving it with 18,996 shares worth about $6.6 million.
  • Broadcom’s latest earnings beat expectations, with EPS of $2.44 versus $2.40 expected and revenue of $22.19 billion, up 47.9% year over year.
  • The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share, payable June 30, while analysts remain broadly positive with a consensus Moderate Buy rating and an average price target of $490.13.
  • Interested in Broadcom? Here are five stocks we like better.

MIdWestOne Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.7% of MIdWestOne Financial Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. MIdWestOne Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baring Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $385.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $402.89 and a 200-day moving average of $363.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.17 and a 52 week high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $11,671,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 327,760 shares in the company, valued at $105,407,616. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Broadcom from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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